Eid-ul-Fitr: Devotees throng Nepali Kashmir Jama Mosque in Kathmandu

One of the revered festivals of the Islamic community, devotees celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by reciting special namaz and exchanging greetings with each other.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | AP)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: After a gap of nearly three years, devotees thronged the Nepali Kashmir Jama Mosque in Kathmandu on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

One of the revered festivals of the Islamic community, devotees celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by reciting special namaz and exchanging greetings with each other. The festival is celebrated after the conclusion of the dawn-to-dusk fasting during the entire month of Ramzan.

"I am feeling great to get back here in person. I had last celebrated Eid two years back by coming to the mosque, this year is better in comparison to the past two years," said Mohammad Zakir, one of the devotees at the mosque in Kathmandu.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims gather mainly in the mosque or any outdoor location in the early morning for prayer and break their fast with delicacies. The Government of Nepal has declared a public holiday to mark the day.

Due to the three waves of Covid-19, authorities had closed the crowd-drawing areas deserting all the public places. People at the time were forced to stay at home and continue the prayers.

"Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr here in mosque rejoices me. It is far more celebratory than that being observed at home. We cannot meet and greet the elders like here in the mosque and also to recite the namaz," said Md. Sahil Alam, another devotee.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari also issued a message, expressing confidence that the Muslim community's great festival would help protect and promote the Muslim community's unique culture and traditions.

The President has wished for happiness, peace and prosperity for all brothers and sisters of the Nepali Muslim community at home and abroad.

"Eid festival has contributed to further strengthening the culture of tolerance and cooperation in the diverse Nepali society," reads President Bhandari's message. Similarly, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also extended wishes to members of the Nepali Muslim community within the country and abroad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today.

In the greetings message, Prime Minister Deuba has also wished for health, happiness, peace and progress to all the Nepalis from the Muslim community. Stating that unity within religious and cultural diversity was our identity, Deuba said that it was our common responsibility to preserve and promote our invaluable assets such as religions, festivities, cultures and traditions.

