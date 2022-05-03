STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India ended politically unstable atmosphere of last three decades: PM Narendra Modi in Berlin

PM Narendra Modi began his address by stating that he is in the German capital to neither talk about himself nor the Modi government.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media during a joint press statement as part of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media during a joint press statement as part of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BERLIN: India has ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while interacting with the Indian diaspora at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin.

"I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said.

The Prime Minister said his words include all the children of Maa Bharati who live in every corner of the world.

"The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," PM Modi said.

"We are celebrating 75 years of independence this year. I am the first Prime Minister who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step and walking swiftly toward that goal," he added.

The Prime Minister said through reforms his government is transforming the country.

"For reform, political will is needed. Today India is moving forward in all fields incl quality of life, quality of education and others. The country, bureaucracy, govt offices are same but now we are getting better results," he said.

This address to the Indian community was given shortly after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz.

The Prime Minister said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.

PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

