India, France discuss ways to jointly increase mobility of students, skilled workers

The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

Published: 05th May 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to a meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris(Photo| AP)

By PTI

PARIS: India and France have discussed ways to jointly increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two countries.

According to a joint statement issued on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which entered into force on October 1, 2021.

The agreement aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

"Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries," according to the joint statement.

Both sides will also continue to work jointly to increase the mobility of students, graduates, professionals and skilled workers while strengthening their efforts to combat irregular migration, the statement said. Prime Minister Modi, who was in Paris for the final leg of his 3-nation tour, discussed with French President Macron issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi left for home early on Thursday after concluding his European tour during which he held a series of bilateral meetings in Germany and Denmark to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.

