India, France emphasise on 'zero tolerance' against use of Afghan territory for spreading terrorism

By PTI

PARIS: India and France have emphasised on "zero tolerance" for the use of Afghan territory for spreading terrorism in other parts of the world and both countries have agreed to work together on this issue, including at the UN Security Council.

Expressing serious concern over the humanitarian situation and violation of human rights in the Taliban-led Afghanistan, a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron here on Wednesday underlined the need for an inclusive government in Kabul.

The Taliban-led all-male government is yet to be recognised by any country since the hardline Islamists returned to power in August last year, 20 years after it was toppled in a US-led invasion.

"India and France expressed serious concern on the humanitarian situation and violation of human rights and reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, emphasising respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs," the statement said. Modi was in Paris on the final leg of his three-nation European tour to Germany, Denmark and France.

"They called for an inclusive and representative government, and respect for the rights of women, children and minorities," the statement said.

They also emphasised on "zero tolerance for the use of Afghan territory for spreading terrorism in other parts of the world, and agreed to work together" on this issue, including at the UN Security Council.

Since its takeover of the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed rights-violating policies that have created huge barriers to women's and girls' health and education, curtailed freedom of movement, expression, and association, and deprived many of earned income.