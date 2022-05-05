STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight Covid

Chinese authorities have stuck to their zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and mass testing, entire neighbourhoods in the capital are sealed over a handful of infections.

Published: 05th May 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks line up for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing.

People wearing face masks line up for coronavirus tests in a neighborhood in the Dongcheng district of Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: The streets of Beijing's business district were deserted on Thursday as the government called for people to return to work remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by coronavirus curbs.

Chinese authorities have stuck to their zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and mass testing as they battle the biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with entire neighbourhoods in the capital sealed over handfuls of infections.

Beijing reported 50 local cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in Chaoyang, its most populous district, should work from home.

Those among the district's 3.5 million residents who needed to visit their offices were encouraged to drive themselves and avoid gatherings.

At least one other Beijing district has also encouraged residents to work from home, while dozens of subway stations across the capital remained closed. Open restaurants offer only takeaway.

But Feng Yinhao, a massage parlour employee in Chaoyang district, said Beijing was "still normal" compared to the country's largest city, Shanghai.

Authorities have been treading cautiously since an extended lockdown in the southern finance hub led to food shortages and public anger.

"Residents can accept the situation now," Zhan Jun, a man living in Chaoyang, told AFP.

But "if things are like in Shanghai... if it's too severe, things will sound different."

Shanghai, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, reported more than 4,600 mostly asymptomatic infections on Thursday and 13 more deaths.

Quiet holiday 

The call to work from home followed an unusually quiet Labour Day holiday, with the capital stepping up Covid testing requirements for entering public spaces, discouraging travel and shutting down gyms.

Domestic tourism revenue from the five-day break was down by more than 40 per cent from a year ago, according to official data.

Dozens of Chinese cities were implementing full or partial lockdowns, or measures restricting mobility as of May 3, analysts from Nomura said.

The economic impact of the stringent measures has started to weigh, with independent data on Thursday showing that activity in China's services sector slumped in April to its second-lowest level on record.

Meanwhile, the case of a Beijing Covid patient who infected dozens of others via the city's public toilets sparked amusement on social media -- with Weibo users sharing photos of one public restroom that now appeared to be requiring proof of a recent Covid test to enter.

"Don't go to the toilet unless necessary, apply for a one-day loo permit with your neighbourhood committee with your 24-hour PCR test," one user on the Twitter-like service joked.

Some curbs were being loosened, however, with Beijing announcing Wednesday that international travellers can be released from quarantine after 10 days in a centralised facility and a week of home isolation, down from a total of 21 days.

Government spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters the move was due to the Omicron variant's shorter incubation period and usually milder symptoms.

Close contacts of confirmed cases will also have a shorter centralised quarantine, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China covid cases Covid-19 Beijing lockdowns Work From Home in Beijing
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp