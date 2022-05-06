STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Nazi-themed wedding held in Mexico sparks controversy

The Jewish human rights organisation the Simon Wiesenthal Center has expressed outrage over the incident.

Published: 06th May 2022

The Nazi-themed wedding. (Photo Courtesy: Simon Wiesenthal Center)

By Online Desk

A controversy has erupted over a Nazi-themed wedding held in Tlaxcala, in central Mexico.

Fernando and Josefina chose April 29,  the same date Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun got hitched, for the wedding.

Among other things, the groom wore an SS uniform, and the wedding carriage, an old Volkswagen, featured a swastika on the hood and a black cross on the driver's door, according to reports.

The Jewish human rights organisation the Simon Wiesenthal Center has expressed outrage over the incident.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center learned of the wedding which took place in Tlaxcala, Mexico on April 29th - purposely coinciding with the anniversary date of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun, on this date, 77 years ago. The bride wore a white wedding dress with a swastika and the groom was dressed as a Nazi SS officer, the Center said in a statement.

“Mexico has voted for the United Nations resolution that condemns the distortion of the Holocaust and all forms of racism....  . It has also exemplary state agencies such as CONAPRED. However, there have been no reactions by the state or human rights organizations condemning this outrage... We expect Mexican authorities to take appropriate measures,” stated Dr Shimon Samuels, Director for International Relations of the Wiesenthal Center.

Dr Ariel Gelblung, Director for Latin America concluded that "our institution strongly condemns the distortion and trivialization of the memory of six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and contempt by those who deny or obfuscate history, as also all those who took part of this Nazi wedding or authorized it. Mexico must adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of Antisemitism and incorporate it into its legislation to prevent such hateful behavior.”

