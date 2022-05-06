Hope to deepen our relationship further: Modi on India-Israel diplomatic ties

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is gearing up to welcome Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett’s, to Delhi soon said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said today, speaking on occasion of Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

"We hope that there is improved air connectivity between India and Israel and more students are given visas to go and study there," said Dr Jaishankar.

There are over 1000 Indian students, mostly research scholars, studying in Israel and over 1 lakh Indian Jews who live there.

India is also looking at furthering its ties with Israel, UAE and US in a new grouping.

"I recollect visiting Tel Aviv when Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, made the historic visit to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2017. India and Israel are partners in security, agriculture, technology, culture and history," Dr Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Israel and India are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties with each other.

"There have been ethnic ties between our two countries. Even Bollywood actors, like Nadira, had a connection with Israel and we cherish our partnership with India," said Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi too extended his wishes to Israel.

"I hope in the years to come we will deepen our relationship further," PM Modi said.