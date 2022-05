By AFP

BUDAPEST (Hungary): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blasted European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Friday for "attacking" EU unity with a proposed Russian oil ban, saying it crosses a red line.

"The European Commission president, intentionally or unintentionally, has attacked the European unity that had been worked out," Orban said on state radio.

"From the first moment we made clear that there will be a red line, that is the energy embargo, they have crossed this red line."