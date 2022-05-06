STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pope Francis says war in Ukraine is barbarous 

Pope Francis says Russia's war in Ukraine is particularly 'barbarous' given that it involves Christians killing fellow Christians in a scandal that should drive the faithful toward unity.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis

Pope Francis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Speaking to members of the Vatican office that promotes Christian unity among Catholics, Orthodox and other Christian churches, Francis said Christians should ask themselves what they have done and can do to foster fraternity with one another.

Francis recalled that efforts at unifying Christians took off in the last century thanks to "the awareness that the scandal of the division of Christians had a historical weight in generating the evil that has poisoned the world with grief and injustice."

He said: "Today, in the face of the barbarism of war, this yearning for unity must be fueled again."

TAGS
Ukraine  Pope Francis War Russia-Ukraine war Russian invasion
Comments(1)

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    Thus wrote Mahatma Gandhi: "What difference does it make to the dead
    15 hours ago reply
