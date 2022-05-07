STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maryam Nawaz terms former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy charge fake

Khan had claimed a letter by a US envoy to raise the issue of the foriegn conspiracy in the run-up to the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the PTI government.

Published: 07th May 2022

Imran Khan(L), Maryam Nawaz(R).(Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that the claim of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government is a fake story.

She said that no such letter exists. Khan had claimed a letter by a US envoy to raise the issue of the foriegn conspiracy in the run-up to the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the PTI government.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing a public meeting in Fateh Jang city of Pakistan's Attock's on Saturday.

"Although the National Security Committee (NSC) had confirmed that a supposed threat letter did not exist, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to spread a fake story," said Maryam Nawaz, while slamming Imran Khan, stating that he came up with a new story every day pertaining to the alleged foreign conspiracy, reported Ary news.

Maryam Nawaz also claimed that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was now urging people to participate in the Islamabad long march. She called it 'Gogi March'.

She claimed that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was annoyed over Shehbaz Sharif's election as the new Prime Minister of the county, reported Ary news. She added that during the four-year-long tenure of the Imran Khan government, all he did was revengeful politics.

Further, Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of stealing items from Toshakhana after he succeeded in diverting the public attention toward the 'langarkhanas'. She also claimed that the PTI chairman took away an armoured BMW car worth Rs 150 million.

Later, she claimed that Imran Khan was aware of the expected verdict on the foreign funding case.

