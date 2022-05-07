STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade

Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Victory day
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp