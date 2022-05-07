STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump's lawsuit seeking to lift Twitter ban dismissed by federal judge

The legal defeat comes as billionaire Elon Musk is in the process of buying Twitter and promising to limit content moderation to a legal minimum.

Published: 07th May 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A lawsuit filed by former US president Donald Trump seeking to reinstate his banned Twitter account was tossed out Friday by a federal judge in California.

The suit's argument that Twitter had "censored" Trump in violation of free speech rights was weak, since the First Amendment bars government bodies -- not private businesses -- from interfering with what citizens say, the judge said in his ruling.

"The amended complaint does not plausibly allege a First Amendment claim against Twitter," US District Court Judge James Donato said in a ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

"The TOS (terms of service) gave Twitter contractual permission to act as it saw fit with respect to any account or content for any or no reason."

Donato left the door open for the suit -- which was filed by Trump, the American Conservative Union, and a few people who contended they were "de-platformed" -- to be modified and refiled.

The suit names Twitter and its former chief Jack Dorsey as defendants, and sought cash damages as well as an order to have the suspended accounts immediately reinstated.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account two days after his speech at a January 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally inflamed a mob that later laid siege to the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden's victory. 

Trump was booted from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" being caused by his tweets, the service said at the time.

The legal defeat comes as billionaire Elon Musk is in the process of buying Twitter and promising to limit content moderation to a legal minimum.

The deal sets Musk up to revisit the ban on the brash Republican -- a move that could roil US politics as the nation marches towards the November midterm elections as well as a potential Trump re-election bid in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump twitter ban Donald Trump twitter lawsuit
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp