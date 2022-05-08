STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

52-year-old Nepali Sherpa scales Mt Everest for record 26th time 

Rita scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994.

Published: 08th May 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa. (Photo | AFP)

Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 52-year-old Nepali Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, bettering his own record for the most number of times to scale the world's highest peak, expedition planners said on Sunday.

Rita and his group of 11 Sherpa guides summitted the 8,848.86-metre peak at 6.55 pm (local time), said Dawa Sherpa, manager of Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd.

The Sherpas made the expedition to fix ropes along the trekking route, to help climbers ahead of the peak climbing season starting in May.

This year the Department of Tourism, Nepal has issued permits to 316 individuals to climb the peak.

Rita scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994.

Besides Mt Everest, Rita has also scaled Mt Godwin-Austen (K2), Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu. He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepali Mount Everest Record
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp