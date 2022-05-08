STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 feared dead after school bombed in east Ukraine: Governor

Rescuers were also looking for survivors in the neighbouring village of Shepilivka after a strike hit a house where 11 people were sheltering in the basement, he said.

By AFP

Some 60 people sheltering in a village school in east Ukraine are feared dead after it was hit by an air strike, the Lugansk regional governor said Sunday.

"Bilogorivka (village) was hit in an air strike," on Saturday said Sergii Gaidai.

"The bombs fell on the school and unfortunately it was completely destroyed. There were a total of 90 people, 27 were saved," he said on Telegram. "Sixty people who were in the school are very probably dead."

Rescuers could not work overnight because of a threat of new strikes, but resumed their work on Sunday.

(This is a developing story)

