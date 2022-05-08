Mauritius PM inaugurates second phase of Metro Express project spearheaded by India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth on Sunday inaugurated the Quatre Bornes to Phoenix segment of the India-Mauritius Flagship Metro Express project.

"The much-awaited Quatre Bornes to Phoenix segment of the India-Mauritius Flagship Metro Express project was launched today by Prime Minister,” Indian High Commission in Mauritius tweeted.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, along with PM Jugnauth inaugurated the first phase of the metro via video-conferencing in October 2019. The 13 km first phase was from the capital Port Louis to Rose Hill.

The design and construction of the integrated light rail based urban transit system has been done by L&T. The company bagged the contract from the Mauritian government in 2017 for Rs 3,375 crore.

"The new stations will bring the safe, timely & transformative Metro Project to a larger number of Mauritian people and make a difference in their daily commute. Progressing towards Curepipe and Mahatma Gandhi station,” the Indian High Commission said in another tweet.



Earlier in January, India and Mauritius exchanged two key bilateral agreements including an agreement for the extension of a $ 190 million Line of Credit from the Indian government for the Metro Express and other infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, PM Jugnauth, was in India for one week last month at the invitation of PM Modi. Apart from visiting Gujarat for the ground-breaking ceremony of a WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine, he also visited Varanasi and Delhi.