Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; no tsunami 

Japanese authorities said a magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the southern and westernmost island of Yonaguni, which is about 110 kilometres (66 miles) east of Taiwan.

Published: 09th May 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

TAIPEI (Taiwan): A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan on Monday, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. Light shaking was felt in Taipei, but no damage has been reported.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 6.1 quake was 27 kilometres (17 miles) deep. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 6.3 magnitude. Preliminary measurements can often differ immediately after a temblor and can be revised after further analysis.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. The meteorological agency said the 3:23 p.m. (0623GMT) quake struck 20 kilometres (12 miles) below the sea surface.

The agency said there might be small swelling of the water, but there was no danger of a tsunami.

