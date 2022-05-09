STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

For Ukraine doctors, treating injured Russians a necessary evil

Since Russia largely withdrew from northern Ukraine to refocus on the eastern Donbas region and the south, this industrial city has become a rallying point for those fleeing the violence.

Published: 09th May 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

A wounded soldier gets treatment from doctors at the military hospital in Zaporizhzhya, on March 31, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

A wounded soldier gets treatment from doctors at the military hospital in Zaporizhzhya, on March 31, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ZAPORIZHZHIA (Ukraine):  For more than two months, Dr Farad Ali-Shakh has spent his waking hours tending wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. He also treats injured Russians, albeit reluctantly, who could be part of future prisoner exchanges.

This young doctor says he "practically lives" at the military hospital in Zaporizhzhia, a large city in southern Ukraine which lies just a few dozen kilometres from the front. 

At night, the distant thud of shelling can sometimes be heard here. 

Since Russia largely withdrew from northern Ukraine to refocus on the eastern Donbas region and the south, this industrial city has become a rallying point for those fleeing the violence or wounded in war. 

Ali-Shakh says he works 20 hours every day, which can mean operating on up to 20 patients, one after the other.

Since the Russian invasion on February 24, thick tarpaulins have been hung up in front of the hospital's windows to make it less visible from the skies at night when it could become a target for Russian forces. 

But the tarpaulins are also there to protect people from flying glass in the event of a bombing after the first houses in Zaporizhzhia were hit in a Russian strike last week. 

It means the hospital is largely in darkness most of the time, even during the day. Conversations take place by the light of a desk lamp and patients' X-rays give off a ghostly hue. 

And the scant light makes the photos on the doctor's mobile look even more grisly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Soldiers Russia War Doctors
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp