STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Irish rock star Bono puts On 'Freedom' show in Kyiv Metro, praises Ukraine's fight

From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, the 61-year-old rock icon belted out U2 classics "Sunday Bloody Sunday", "Desire" and "With or without you". 

Published: 09th May 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Irish rock star Bono. (photo | AFP)

Irish rock star Bono. (photo | AFP)

By AFP

KYIV: Irish rock star Bono praised Ukraine's fight for "freedom" during a performance in a metro station in downtown Kyiv Sunday, where the U2 frontman also issued his own prayer "for peace".

From the platform of a Kyiv metro station, the 61-year-old rock icon belted out U2 classics "Sunday Bloody Sunday", "Desire" and "With or without you". 

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom," said Bono during a break. 

The singer also referenced the past conflicts in the band's native Ireland and the troubles it had with a more powerful neighbour. 

"We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon," said Bono. 

The surprise appearance by Bono -- a long time humanitarian who frequently lends his voice to a variety of causes including the fight against poverty and AIDS -- came as air raid sirens echoed in the Ukrainian capital and fighting raged in the country's east.

At one point, Bono invited a Ukrainian soldier to sing along who called on the world's support for the embattled country as they covered "Stand by me".

Bono performed alongside U2's guitarist 'The Edge' to a small crowd of fans including fatigue-clad members of Ukraine's armed forces. 

"It's some good emotions, that's all," said a member of the Ukrainian territorial forces in the audience. 

"It's a strange feeling, like being a child going to first grade," said 36-year-old university lecturer, Olesia Bezsmertna, ahead of the show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irish Bono Ukraine Freedom Metro station
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp