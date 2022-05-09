Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil 

By PTI

TOKYO: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unity with the Group of Seven's effort against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online on Sunday and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.

"It's an extremely difficult decision for a country that mostly relies on energy imports, including oil," Kishida told reporters Monday.

"But G-7 unity is most important right now."

Kishida said it will be a gradual and slow process of phasing out Russian oil imports and that details and timeline will be decided later as the process requires securing alternative energy sources.

About 4% of Japanese oil imports come from Russia. Japan has also announced phasing out Russian coal imports.

"Japan will not ban imports from its own stakes in oil and natural gas projects in Russia, including those in Sakhalin," Kishida said.