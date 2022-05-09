STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil 

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online on Sunday and announced their commitment to ban Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.

Published: 09th May 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo | AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unity with the Group of Seven's effort against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online on Sunday and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.

"It's an extremely difficult decision for a country that mostly relies on energy imports, including oil," Kishida told reporters Monday.

"But G-7 unity is most important right now."

Kishida said it will be a gradual and slow process of phasing out Russian oil imports and that details and timeline will be decided later as the process requires securing alternative energy sources.

About 4% of Japanese oil imports come from Russia. Japan has also announced phasing out Russian coal imports.

"Japan will not ban imports from its own stakes in oil and natural gas projects in Russia, including those in Sakhalin," Kishida said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fumio Kishida Japan Russian oil G-7 Ukraine
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp