New US sanctions target Russian media, consultant services: White House

'US companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda'

Published: 09th May 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

White House

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States will sanction three major Russian television stations, and deny all Russian companies access to consulting and accounting services offered by US firms, according to a statement released on Sunday by the White House.

The moves against Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company prohibit any US company from financing them through advertising or selling the equipment.

"US companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda," said a senior White House official who requested anonymity. 

