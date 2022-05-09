STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lank's top rights body summons top brass to explain reason behind state of emergency

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. 

Published: 09th May 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's top human rights body has summoned the country's top brass, including the Secretary to the President and the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, to appear before it on Monday to clarify the reasons for the imposition of the state of emergency. 

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight.  

This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.

The announcement came amid weeks of protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa clan for the mishandling of the island nation's economy, which is already upended by the pandemic.

Rohini Marasinghe, (Rtd) Supreme Court Judge who is Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), said that the summons were issued to the top brass to clarify the reasons for the imposition of the state of emergency.

She also said that water and tear gas attacks on protesters near the Parliament would be raised during the inquiry.

The Secretary to the President, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, and the Inspector General of Police are scheduled to appear before the HRCSL on Monday.

The HRCSL on Saturday requested the government to explain to the public the reasons for declaring a state of emergency as the protests were largely peaceful and within normal police operations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has faced flak from the Opposition and foreign envoys for his decision, which gives security forces sweeping powers to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human rights body Ministry of Defence Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp