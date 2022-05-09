STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US slaps new sanctions on Russia

The penalties include cutting off Western advertising from Russia's three biggest television stations, banning US accounting & consulting firm from providing services to any Russian & more restriction

Published: 09th May 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

US Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The penalties include cutting off Western advertising from Russia's three biggest television stations, banning US accounting and consulting firms from providing services to any Russian and more restrictions on Russia's industrial sector.

Those additional restrictions included cutting off Moscow from wood products, industrial engines, boilers, bulldozers and more. The US also says the Group of Seven leading industrialized powers have committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil.

The US announced its own ban on Russian oil and energy products in March but the US had few Russian energy imports compared to Europe.

The new round of sanctions will hit three of Russia's most popular television stations - Channel One Russia, Russia-1 and NTV -- which the US says have been forefront of spreading misinformation about Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The US says it has imposed some 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials and issued a new visa restriction policy that applies to Russian military officials and authorities suspected of human rights abuses or corruption.

The US also sanctioned 27 executives from Gazprombank, a bank that facilitates sales by Russia's energy giant Gazprom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Russia Ukraine Sanctions
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp