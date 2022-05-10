FIA officer investigating high-profile corruption cases against Pakistan PM Sharif and others dies of heart attack

By PTI

LAHORE: A former top official of Pakistan's top investigation agency who probed several high-profile corruption cases against political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family, has died of a heart attack, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former director Mohammad Rizwan, 47, went on long leave just before the formation of the PMLN-led coalition government and was later transferred from the office of FIA Lahore director last month, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He was replaced by Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis.

His name was also placed on the no-fly list. According to a family member, Rizwan suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday and he was shifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His funeral will be held here on Tuesday. Rizwan belonged to the police service and had the rank of a DIG.

During his posting as FIA Lahore chief, Rizwan probed into money laundering and market manipulation charges against sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen (who is currently supporting the ruling PML-N) and former federal industries minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his family members and two sugar mills of media houses.

The FIA investigators under Rizwan had detected Rs110 billion earned by the sugar mafia during the rule of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule through 'speculative pricing'.

Further action in the sugar scam was halted due to political reasons.

In the money laundering probe, the investigation team under Rizwan detected 28 benami accounts (accounts opened in the name of another person) of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of over Rs14bn was committed during 2008-18, according to the FIA.

The money (Rs14bn) received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz Sharif was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, according to the FIA.

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences over the death of Rizwan.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Rizwan one of the most upright & courageous officers who withstood pressure while investigation & preparing the Rs 16 bn money laundering case against Crime Minister SS. My condolences & prayers go to his family," Khan said in a tweet, referring SS to Shehbaz Sharif.

Rizwan was a resident of Lahore's Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.