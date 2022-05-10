STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

FIA officer investigating high-profile corruption cases against Pakistan PM Sharif and others dies of heart attack

He was replaced by Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team probing the sugar crisis.

Published: 10th May 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A former top official of Pakistan's top investigation agency who probed several high-profile corruption cases against political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family, has died of a heart attack, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former director Mohammad Rizwan, 47, went on long leave just before the formation of the PMLN-led coalition government and was later transferred from the office of FIA Lahore director last month, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He was replaced by Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis.

His name was also placed on the no-fly list. According to a family member, Rizwan suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday and he was shifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His funeral will be held here on Tuesday. Rizwan belonged to the police service and had the rank of a DIG.

During his posting as FIA Lahore chief, Rizwan probed into money laundering and market manipulation charges against sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen (who is currently supporting the ruling PML-N) and former federal industries minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his family members and two sugar mills of media houses.

The FIA investigators under Rizwan had detected Rs110 billion earned by the sugar mafia during the rule of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule through 'speculative pricing'.

Further action in the sugar scam was halted due to political reasons.

In the money laundering probe, the investigation team under Rizwan detected 28 benami accounts (accounts opened in the name of another person) of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of over Rs14bn was committed during 2008-18, according to the FIA.

The money (Rs14bn) received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz Sharif was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, according to the FIA.

Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences over the death of Rizwan.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Rizwan one of the most upright & courageous officers who withstood pressure while investigation & preparing the Rs 16 bn money laundering case against Crime Minister SS. My condolences & prayers go to his family," Khan said in a tweet, referring SS to Shehbaz Sharif.

Rizwan was a resident of Lahore's Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIA Pakistan
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp