STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig during high school event

Yamanashi's high school sport federation said the sanitiser had been stored in an unlabelled plastic bottle alongside those containing drinking water in a cardboard box.

Published: 10th May 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitiser (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.

Competition organisers for a girls' 5,000-metre walking race held last weekend in central Japan's Yamanashi prefecture mistakenly poured the sanitiser into cups and placed them at a drinks station for athletes.

Yamanashi's high school sport federation said the sanitiser had been stored in an unlabelled plastic bottle alongside those containing drinking water in a cardboard box.

Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is commonly used to protect against Covid-19 and has become ubiquitous in Japan and other countries since the pandemic began.

One athlete collapsed, vomited and dropped out of the race after drinking the sanitiser, while two others spat it out and continued.

In all, three athletes were taken to the hospital for treatment and were reported to be recovering.

Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki said on Monday that there would be a third-party investigation.

"On behalf of the prefecture, I would like to offer a sincere apology to the athlete and her family," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanitiser athletes Japan
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp