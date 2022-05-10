Sri Lanka: Who're the frontrunners to become next PM?

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Curfew has been imposed amid instances of violence and protests reported across Sri Lanka. However, despite the curfew, anti-government protests continue, reports suggest.

Meanwhile, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has moved into the Defence Headquarters in the Jayawardenapura Kotte complex, has the power to appoint an interim government including the Prime Minister.

"The front runners for the PM include Karu Jayasuriya (he is a former speaker and an independent candidate), the others include DullasAlahapperuma, NimalSiripala De Silva (Labour Minister), Anura PriyadharshanaYapa. The President had called for an all-party meeting today, which didn’t take place,’’ a Sri Lankan policy expert told TNIE.

The Speaker had asked the President to come to Parliament today, though Constitutionally the Speaker has the power to convene the Parliament on his own. However, with the volatile situation outside this has been deferred.

Protestors have been demanding that President Gotabaya too steps down, but this seems unlikely for now. President Gotabaya, who has dual citizenship (the US and Sri Lanka), has given additional powers to the army today.

"The President has the power to appoint a PM without anyone’s consent. The President needs to appoint the interim government and bring in reforms like removing excessive executive powers (chip some executive powers,’’ said the expert.

Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksha left his official residence at Temple Trees, along with his family, to the Naval Base at Trincomalee. When Mahinda came to power as the PM he brought the 20th amendment into practice which gave him more powers like appointing judges and state sector appointments. However, with his stepping down the earlier 19th amendment would be brought back which restricts the powers of the PM.

While PM Mahinda was seen as being favourable towards the Chinese, President Gotabaya and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa are seen as more neutral with favourable bent towards India.

Allegations are being made that the protestors backing the ousting of Gotabaya have China’s support.

"The Chinese have been seen taking people from all walks of life for fam trips to China showcasing development and people in Sri Lanka were optimistic that it would be replicated back home. However, they have now begun to doubt all that and view India more favourably,’’ an expert said.

Meanwhile, Basil has visited India a few times during the last few months as India was offering a bailout package through the line of credit which enabled them to buy fuel and medicines.

India has extended a support of $3.5 billion to Sri Lanka helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, India has provided them with assistance in mitigating the shortages of essential items like food and medicines.

"India as a close neighbour of Sri Lanka is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery. India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said today.