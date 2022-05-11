STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Al-Jazeera blames Israel for death of reporter in West Bank 

Abu Akleh was shot and killed early on Wednesday in the northern West Bank town of Jenin.

Published: 11th May 2022

An injured journalist is being hugged by one of the colleagues of killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for the Al-Jazeera network, in the Hospital West Bank town of Jenin. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Al-Jazeera is blaming Israel for the death of its reporter, who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based broadcaster flashed a statement on its channel saying: "We call on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague Shireen Abu Akleh."

Abu Akleh was shot and killed early on Wednesday in the northern West Bank town of Jenin.

The Israeli military says it is investigating the incident and that she may have been hit by Palestinian gunfire.

