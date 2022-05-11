STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India-China relations will 'remain strained', says US Intelligence community 

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

Published: 11th May 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh row. . (File | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The India-China ties will "remain strained" in the wake of the "lethal clash" in 2020 in eastern Ladakh, the most serious in decades, the US intelligence community has told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing as it also expressed concern over any potential crisis between India and Pakistan.

The expanded military posture by both India and China along the disputed border elevates the risk of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear powers that might involve direct threats to US persons and interests, and calls for America's intervention, the intelligence community said.

"Relations between New Delhi and Beijing will remain strained in the wake of the lethal clash in 2020, the most serious in decades," it said in its annual threat assessment presented before the Senate Armed Services Committee during the Congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in June 2020 in clashes with China's People's Liberation Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, marking the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

In February last year, China officially acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

The intelligence community said that previous standoffs between India and China have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the potential to escalate swiftly.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh row. As a result of the talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

The assessment also noted that crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk, however low, of an escalatory cycle between the two nuclear-armed states.

"Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups; under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, and each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China Ladakh US US Intelligence community 
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp