PM Modi to join President Biden at second Covid Virtual Summit on May 12

The Summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the second Covid Virtual Summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the Summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’. The session will be live streamed from 1830 to 1945 on 12 May.

Other participants are the co-hosts of the event -- Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate.

The Prime Minister had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.

India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers. India is also proactively engaged in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with the WHO at its centre.

