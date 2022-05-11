STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan economy will 'collapse' if no new government in 2 days: Central Bank

"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Nandalal Weerasinghe

Nandalal Weerasinghe (Photo | Twitter/@CBSL)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's economy will "collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government is appointed within two days to restore political stability, the central bank chief said Wednesday.

He said the latest wave of mob violence derailed the bank's recovery plans, and the resignation of the prime minister on Monday and the lack of a replacement were complicating matters.

He said political stability was vital to implementing economic reforms aimed at addressing the country's debt crisis and the acute shortage of foreign exchange to import essentials.

"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

ALSO READ: Shoot-at-sight orders out in Sri Lanka to contain violence

"The country was fast going down a slope when I took over just over a month ago. I thought we were able to apply the brakes, but with events of Monday the brakes no longer work."

"Within a week or two, the economy will completely collapse. No one will be able to save Sri Lanka at that stage. My being here as governor will not help," he said. "I will resign if there is no immediate action to form a government."

Shortly after taking over last month as the bank's chief, Weerasinghe announced defaulting on Sri Lanka's $51 billion external debt saying the country had no money to pay its creditors. He almost doubled interest rates and allowed the rupee to depreciate rapidly to ensure better foreign exchange liquidity in the commercial banks.

ALSO WATCH: 

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 after it ran out of dollars to import even the most essentials. There had been long queues for fuel and food causing severe hardships for the nation's 22 million people and prompting them to protest against the government.

"If we don't have political stability, very soon we will run out of what little petrol and diesel left. At that point people will get on the streets to protest peacefully or violently," Weerasinghe added.

This week, the crisis took an ugly turn with nine people killed in the violence and more than 200 injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis Economic crisis Sri Lanka crisis
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajaraman.V
    Corrupt politicians and emotional people of Srilanka are the reason for bringing down the country to this dangerous situation. At this stage people should realise their responsibility and thoroughly stop internal violence and destruction of public properties.
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp