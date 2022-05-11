STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WHO's European countries say Moscow office should be moved

More than 40 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK, voted in favor of the statement, while Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan voted against it.

Published: 11th May 2022 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation, WHO

The headquarters of the World Health Organisation in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Members of the World Health Organization's European region have condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, which could result in moving one of the agency's offices out of Russia and suspending all meetings there until Moscow pulls its troops out of Ukraine.

In a statement after a resolution passed on Tuesday, countries in the WHO's European region said they were "highly concerned" over the situation in Ukraine that was "triggered by the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

More than 40 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK, voted in favor of the statement, while Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan voted against it.

The resolution said the WHO should do "whatever is possible to support the government in Ukraine" and to consider the possible relocation of the United Nations health agency's Moscow-based European Office for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases to another country.

It also asked the WHO's European director to consider temporarily suspending all meetings in Russia until the country withdraws its military forces from Ukraine.

To date, the WHO has confirmed more than 200 attacks on health facilities and first responders in Ukraine, resulting in at least 75 deaths.

After a recent trip to Ukraine where he spoke with health workers and victims of the invasion, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that "what Ukraine really needs more than anything else is peace", and appealed to Russia to stop its war.

Still, some academics doubted the European resolution would have much impact.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO's Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, called it "a weak rebuke that won't bother Putin".

In a tweet, he called instead for the WHO to remove Russia's voting rights at the World Health Assembly, the WHO's annual meeting of its member countries, scheduled for later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Russia Ukraine Moscow
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp