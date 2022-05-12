India expresses concern about deteriorating situation in Ukraine

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Ukraine.

"India’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent. We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. We have constantly called for immediate cessation of violence and an urgent end to hostilities. PM Modi has reiterated this in his interactions with global leaders including the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," according to a statement made by India, from UN Geneva, at the 34th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Ukraine.

India continues to believe that pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out.

"We have strongly condemned the killings of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. The situation has further deteriorated since the council last discussed this issue on March," according to the statement made by India.

India has been sending humanitarian supplies including medicines and other relief material to Ukraine and its neighbours.

"We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that the immediate priority is the evacuation of the innocent civilians witnessing the intense fighting," said Ambassador Indramani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to UN, Geneva on Thursday.