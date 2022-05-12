STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Prime Minister 

The 73-year-old leader of the United National Party (UNP) has been appointed as prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday.

Published: 12th May 2022

Former Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following violent protests over the worst economic crisis in the debt-ridden island nation.

The 73-year-old leader of the United National Party (UNP) has been appointed as the prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday. This is the sixth time Wickremesinghe is becoming prime minister. He has never completed a full term. 

"Wickremesinghe took oath at the President's official House and then proceeded to the Walukarama Temple to seek blessings," Daily Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a section of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and several other parties extended their support to ensure a majority for Wickremesinghe in Parliament, sources said.

The UNP, the oldest party in the country, had failed to win a single seat from districts, including Wickremesinghe who contested from the UNP stronghold Colombo in 2020 parliamentary polls.

He later found his way to Parliament through the sole national list allocated to the UNP on the basis of the cumulative national vote.

His deputy Sajith Premadasa had led the breakaway SJB and became the main Opposition.

Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage the economy with far-sighted policies and is perceived as the Sri Lankan politician who could command international cooperation.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

