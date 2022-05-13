STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, local reports quoting the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM statement read.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced 40 days of mourning for the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Khaleej Times reported.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE President
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp