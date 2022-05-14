STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic: AFC

'The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights'

Published: 14th May 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

China has withdrawn the 2023 Asian Cup hosts due to the coronavirus.

China has withdrawn the 2023 Asian Cup hosts due to the coronavirus. (Photo: AFC)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup hosts due to the coronavirus, football officials said Saturday, as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China 2023 Asian Cup Pandemic
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp