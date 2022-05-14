China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup hosts due to pandemic: AFC
Published: 14th May 2022
KUALA LUMPUR: China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup hosts due to the coronavirus, football officials said Saturday, as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.
"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement.