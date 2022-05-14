STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Guinea junta bans political protests

Guinea earlier this month opened a judicial investigation into Conde and several other former top officials for murder, torture, kidnappings, looting and rapes.

Published: 14th May 2022 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Colonel Doumbouya. ( Photo | AP)

Colonel Doumbouya. ( Photo | AP)

By AFP

GUINEA: The military junta ruling Guinea has banned political protests after announcing a three-year transition period before civilian rule is restored.

"All demonstrations on public roads, whose nature is to jeopardise social tranquility and the correct implementation of activities in the (transition) timetable are banned for the moment until the period of electoral campaigns," the National Rallying Committee for Development (CNRD) said in a statement late Friday.

"The CNRD invites all political and social actors to contain all forms of political protest and gatherings to their headquarters," added the committee set up by the junta and headed by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. Failure to comply will entail legal consequences, it said. 

Army officers led by Colonel Doumbouya ousted elected president Alpha Conde in the impoverished former French colony in September last year. Conde, now aged 84, had drawn fierce opposition after he pushed through a new constitution in 2020 that allowed him to run for a third presidential term.

Guinea earlier this month opened a judicial investigation into Conde and several other former top officials for murder, torture, kidnappings, looting and rapes.

Guinea's legislative body on Wednesday announced a three-year transition period before the return of civilian rule, defying regional partners in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which had called for a swifter timetable.

The West African bloc suspended Guinea's membership after the coup. UN chief Antonio Guterres this month called for the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali to hand power back to civilians as soon as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
military junta Guinea political protests banned CNRD ECOWAS
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp