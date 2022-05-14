STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Peshawar mosque blast mastermind killed: Police 

According to the police, the terrorist named Hassan Shah, a resident of district Khyber, was killed in Pishtakharra of Peshawar in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

The mastermind of the Peshawar blast killed in a targeted operation. Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

The mastermind of the Peshawar blast killed in a targeted operation. Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

PESHAWAR:  The mastermind of the Peshawar blast along with one of his companions was on Saturday killed in a targeted operation in the suburb of the district, which lies at the heart of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

According to the police, the terrorist named Hassan Shah, a resident of district Khyber, was killed in Pishtakharra of Peshawar in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by Peshawar police and the Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan. The slain terrorist was gunned down along with his companion, the police confirmed.

According to the police, both the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant organisation fighting the government of Pakistan to enforce the law of Sharia across the South Asian nation. The police said the security forces had geared up the search operation in the area to arrest the remaining culprits.

As many as 57 people were killed and over 200 injured in the suicide blast at the Ahle Tashih mosque of Kucha Risaldar in Peshawar city on March 4 this year. The militant group Islamic State, claiming the responsibility for the attack, had added that the lone suicide bomber was from neighbouring Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: 30 killed, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in Pak

The attack in Peshawar's congested old city was the worst in years in Pakistan as the country faces renewed militant attacks mostly carried out by the Pakistani Taliban since last August when the Afghan Taliban swept into power and America ended its 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peshawar blast mastermind killed targeted operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hassan Shah terrorist Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group Islamic State Afghanistan
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp