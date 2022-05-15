STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Published: 15th May 2022

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality. A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at the some point next week.

TAGS
Finland NATO Russia Ukraine
