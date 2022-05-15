STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VP Naidu in UAE to convey India's condolences over death of Sheikh Khalifa

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the Gulf nation, passed away on Friday after battling illness for several years.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday to offer India's condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE," External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, sharing a photograph of his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Saturday said Naidu will visit the UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the UAE president and ruler.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to convey India's condolences.

"Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE," Jaishankar tweeted. India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem," the MEA said. It said the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.

