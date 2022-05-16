STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal looks forward to strengthening ties with India based on mutual understanding: Deuba 

Deuba said that a Buddhist circuit that connects Nepal's Lumbini with India's Bodhgaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar will play a positive role in promoting cultural tourism between Nepal and India.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUMBINI (Nepal): Nepal looks forward to strengthening its relations with India based on mutual respect and understanding, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Monday, asserting that the two neighbours are tied to each other with common spiritual and cultural values and bonds.

Addressing the International Buddhist Conference also attended by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Deuba said that Nepal greatly values India's cooperation in the development of infrastructure, connectivity, hydroelectricity, agriculture, human resources as well as post-earthquake reconstruction and restoration of cultural heritage sites.

"As this year marks the 75th year of formalisation of diplomatic relations between Nepal and India, we look forward to strengthening our relations based on mutual respect and understanding," he said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini 

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

Bodhgaya is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment while Sarnath, located about 12 km from the ancient temple town of Varanasi, is the place where he preached his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. He is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar after his death.

"Nepal and India are tied to each other with common spiritual and cultural values and bonds," Deuba said.

"We are committed towards developing the Buddhist circuit that connects the important places of Buddha's life with each other. We are eager to welcome a large number of tourists from India and other countries in the world in the newly constructed Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahwa," Prime Minister Deuba said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi arrives in Lumbini on Buddha Purnima; to hold talks with Nepalese counterpart

India has provided Nepal significant assistance at difficult times, particularly when the COVID-19 disrupted life and livelihood, he said.

The government of Nepal is grateful to the government of India for its continued cooperation for the economic development of Nepal, Deuba said.

