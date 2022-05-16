STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

President Kovind arrives in Jamaica; to hold talks with Governor-General and Prime Minister 

President Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind arrived here on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to St Vincent and Grenadines.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Jamaica. (Photo | Twitter/ @AndrewHolnessJM)

By PTI

KINGSTON (Jamaica): President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Jamaica for a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

President Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind arrived here on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to St Vincent and Grenadines.

"Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica and PM Andrew Holness received President Kovind at the airport," the President's Office tweeted.

"The Presidential visit is happening in the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival," it said.

Prime Minister Holness said he was deeply pleased to extend a warm Jamaican welcome to Kovind and his wife.

"This is the first state visit of an Indian President to Jamaica. Welcome to Jamaica, His Excellency the Honourable Ram Nath Kovind," he tweeted.

Kamina J Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, said they look forward to "strengthening the friendship between our countries" during Kovind's visit.

He will begin his visit by paying his obeisance to the memorial of Marcus Garvey, the national hero of Jamaica.

Garvey was a political activist, publisher, journalist, entrepreneur and orator.

Kovind will discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries during his talks with the Governor-General and the Prime Minister, The Gleaner, a Jamaican newspaper quoted India's high commissioner to Jamaica Rungsung Masakui as saying.

The President will be in Jamaica till May 18. During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with Governor-General Allen. He will also meet Prime Minister Holness and other dignitaries.

He will address the Joint Sitting of the two Houses of the Jamaican Parliament, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India," it said.

"The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica. Furthermore, India and Jamaica are celebrating the 75th and 60th anniversaries of their independence respectively," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Jamaica Patrick Allen Andrew Holnes
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp