Sri Lanka to impose nine-hour curfew from 8 pm today amid raging violence

On Sunday, newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the island nation on Monday.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Photo | AP)

As the authorities tried to bring order back to the island nation, some 230 people were arrested, including 68 who were remanded. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO (Sri Lanka): Sri Lankan government will impose a curfew from 8 pm on Monday till 5 am Tuesday, local media reported on Monday.

This comes a day after Sri Lankan announced that more than 200 people were arrested on various charges, including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties since Monday.

As the authorities tried to bring order back to the island nation, some 230 people were arrested, including 68 who were remanded, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

On Sunday, newly-appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the island nation on Monday.

Ranil was appointed Prime Minister this week with a promise to rejuvenate the crippling Sri Lankan economy. He has invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party to form a non-partisan government that goes beyond traditional parliamentary politics.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Wickremesinghe said there is a lot to be "done and undone" amid the unprecedented economic crisis in the country, which requires his government to prioritize matters.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has been accused of mismanaging the nation's economy, appointed four ministers to the new cabinet after United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as country's prime minister on Thursday.

More ministers are expected to be appointed as the President and Prime Minister are urging all political parties to join hands to form a national government to tackle the ongoing political and economic instability in the country. 

