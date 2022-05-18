STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German ex-leader Schroeder loses privileges over Russia ties

Schroeder has become increasingly isolated in recent months due to his work for Russian state-controlled energy companies.

Published: 18th May 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany’s three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Schroeder’s own Social Democratic Party said Wednesday that lawmakers on the parliamentary budget committee had agreed to link some of the former German leader’s privileges to actual duties, rather than his status as former chancellor.

They planned to submit a proposal to lawmakers on Thursday.

The 78-year-old is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian state energy company Rosneft and also has been involved with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects.

Earlier this year his office staff quit and Schroeder faced a fresh wave of outrage from former political allies after the New York Times quoted him saying that the massacre of civilians in Bucha “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think the orders would have come from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is a longtime friend.

