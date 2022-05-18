STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s armed forces fully prepared to repel any attack: Venkaiah Naidu

We face both symmetric and asymmetric threats from outside and within, and the armed forces are fully prepared to handle any challenge.” 

Published: 18th May 2022 07:42 AM

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  India’s approach has always been of peaceful coexistence, but any attempt to challenge the country’s sovereignty by inimical forces would be dealt with strongly by the security forces, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington, Naidu said, “India is facing multiple security challenges in a highly complex and unpredictable geopolitical environment. We face both symmetric and asymmetric threats from outside and within, and the armed forces are fully prepared to handle any challenge.” 

The hybrid nature of conflicts, coupled with the increasing use of drones and cyber warfare, has brought a paradigm shift to the battlefield and the armed forces are developing capabilities in these new and emerging areas, he added.

“In its long history, India has never invaded other countries and we have always maintained a peaceful coexistence with other nations. We believe in the value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, geo-strategic and geo-political compulsions, terrorism and climate change have added to the complexity of the security matrix and called for having a deeper understanding of such issues,” the Vice President said. 

Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Armed force
India Matters
