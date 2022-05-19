STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police sub-inspector, gunman shot dead by unidentified attackers in Pakistan's Peshawar

Sub-Inspector Shakil Khan, SHO of a police station in Peshawar, was on a routine patrolling when some unidentified gunmen ambushed his car and sprayed it with bullets.

Published: 19th May 2022 02:08 PM

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani police sub-inspector and his gunman were shot dead on Thursday when unidentified attackers opened fire on their car in an apparent incident of target killing in the city. Sub-Inspector Shakil Khan, SHO of a police station in Peshawar, was on a routine patrolling when some unidentified gunmen ambushed his car and sprayed it with bullets, police said.

The SHO and his gunman died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after the attack. Attacks on police and security personnel have increased over the last couple of months in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

