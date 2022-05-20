G7 countries eye USD 18 billion aid for Ukraine defence: German finance minister Christian Lindner

By Associated Press

KOENIGSWINTER (GERMANY): Germany's finance minister says the Group of Seven leading economies are set to agree on more than USD 18 billion in aid for Ukrainian defence efforts.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday that Ukrainians resisting Russia's invasion "are not only defending themselves, they are defending our values".

A representative from the US Treasury Department declined to confirm the amount set to be allocated at a meeting of G-7 finance ministers in Germany, and a spokesman from the German finance ministry declined to comment to The Associated Press.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other leaders have spoken this week about the need for allies to put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine "get through" the Russian invasion.