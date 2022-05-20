STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

In US, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defends Imran Khan's controversial Moscow visit

Imran Khan met President Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day the Russian leader ordered a special military operation against Ukraine.

Published: 20th May 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: There was no possibility that Imran Khan would have known about Russia's plans to invade Ukraine when he visited Moscow, Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said, as he defended the ousted premier's controversial visit to meet President Vladimir Putin nearly three months ago.

Khan met President Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day the Russian leader ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine.

By visiting Moscow, he had also become the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

But Khan's visit to Moscow, despite US attempts to dissuade him, further soured Islamabad's relations with Washington.

"As far as the former Prime Minister's (Khan) trip to Russia, I would absolutely defend the former prime minister of Pakistan. He conducted that trip as part of his foreign policy and without knowing that no one is psychic, no one has a sixth sense there's no way we could have possibly known that that would be the time [when] the current conflict will start," Bilawal said while addressing the press at the UN headquarters on Thursday, and added that "it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action.

Bilawal, who took charge last month as the foreign minister, reiterated that Islamabad continued to stand by the principles of the United Nations, including the non-use of force, when asked about the way forward in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In March, Pakistan had abstained from voting in United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to stop the war, and urged that the conflict be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We are not part of any conflict. We do not wish to be part of any conflict. In fact, we continue to emphasise on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve this conflict as soon as possible. And we will certainly not take any side or take the side of the aggressor within this context," Bilawal, who is on his first major international visit after assuming charge last month, said.

Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, has been adamant that he was ousted from power last month through an alleged US-backed vote of no-confidence since Washington did not like his Russia policy.

These claims were strongly refuted by the US.

Meanwhile, Bilawal is currently on a maiden visit to the US at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action”.

On Wednesday, Bilawal met Blinken at the UN headquarters and talks focussed on bolstering regional security and strengthening bilateral and economic ties.

In his remarks before his meeting with Bilawal, the first face-to-face interaction between the two ministers, Blinken said Washington is "very pleased" to be working with the foreign minister and with a new government in Pakistan.

Bilawal also met Congressman Adam Smith, Chairman, US House Armed Services Committee, and briefed him on the situation in Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moscow Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp