STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit China on May 21

Bilawal's visit between May 21 and 22 will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Published: 20th May 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on May 21 at the special invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between the two all-weather allies, the Foreign Office announced here on Friday.

Bilawal's visit between May 21 and 22 will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, it said. "This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month," the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials will also be part of the minister's delegation.

The foreign minister during his visit will hold extensive consultations with Wang. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions. The two sides will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues," the FO said.

Wang had earlier written a letter of congratulations to Bilawal on his assumption of the office of foreign minister. The two foreign ministers had previously held a virtual meeting on May 11.

The Pakistani minister's visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides, which included a message of felicitations to the Prime Minister from Premier Li Keqiang, and a telephone conversation between the two Premiers on May 16.

Bilawal's visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples, according to the FO.

Bilawal is currently visiting the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the "Global Food Security Call to Action". On Wednesday, Bilawal met Blinken at the UN headquarters and talks focussed on bolstering regional security and strengthening bilateral and economic ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan China talks Pakistan Foreign Ministry
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp