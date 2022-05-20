STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PML-N accuses ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan of giving PKR 40 million benefit to news channel owner

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a public gathering in Pakistan's Sargodha on Thursday, accused former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan of providing a benefit of 40 million rupees to the owner of a private TV channel, Salman Iqbal.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan had given a sum of Rs 16 billion rupees to his friend Salman Iqbal who is also the CEO of a private news channel, reported The News International. She further said that Imran Khan was also responsible for giving a Rs 10-12 billion write-off tax to Salam Iqbal.

The PML-N vice-president expressed her disapproval saying that the particular TV channel including its anchors was attacking all the state institutions of Pakistan. She even called out Salman Iqbal to be a gold smuggler and also alleged that he was assailing the Pakistan national institutions.

Pointing out to several TV channels in Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said that, "their coverage of Imran Khan had been one-sided", reported The News international.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a foreign conspiracy hatched against him to topple his government is a fake story. She also shed light on the alleged corruption charges against the former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) "so-called independence march" is actually a "save Gogi" march.

Farah Khan's wealth, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, grew exponentially during the PTI government and does not match with the declared source of income.

She and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jameel exchanged millions of rupees in gifts and loans during the Imran Khan government. Both husband and wife are the alleged beneficiaries of the whitening of the black money scheme during the PTI government

