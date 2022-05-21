STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pentagon spokesman Kirby to lead Biden's national security communications team

John Kirby is a veteran public affairs official, having served in various roles at the Pentagon and US State Department, notably as the latter's spokesperson during the Obama administration.  

Published: 21st May 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US Pentagon press secretary John Kirby will join the National Security Council as coordinator for strategic communications, the Biden administration announced on Friday. 

A retired admiral, Kirby's new role will see him "coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and (serve) as a senior administration voice on related matters," a White House statement said. 

"John understands the complexities of US foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the Administration on important national security issues," President Joe Biden said in the statement.

Kirby is a veteran public affairs official, having served in various roles at the Pentagon and US State Department, notably as the latter's spokesperson during the Obama administration.  

He worked as a military and diplomatic affairs analyst on CNN during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Kirby has gained prominence within the Biden administration since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, mainly due to his daily press briefings, which were broadcast live.

"There is simply no other communicator like him, anywhere," his now former boss, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, said in a statement.

The National Security Council advises the American president on foreign policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Kirby Pentagon National Security Council Joe Biden
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp