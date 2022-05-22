STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations

US President Joe Biden. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO:  President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the U.S.to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anti-corruption.

The U.S.president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

"We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply," Sullivan said. "But we're pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis." The framework is meant to establish Biden's economic strategy for the region.

Matthew Goodman, the senior vice president for economics at Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, suggested that some Pacific signatories will be disappointed because the pact is not expected to include provisions for greater access to the U.S.market.

"I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: That's a good list of issues. I'm happy to be involved," said Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration.

"But, you know, are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?" Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticised the U.S.effort.

"We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive cliques, and do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan Joe Biden Indo-Pacific White House
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp